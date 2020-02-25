No one hurt in crane collapse at TECO power plant

By
Nellie McDonald
-
no-one-hurt-in-crane-collapse-at-teco-power-plant

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a minor crane collapse at TECO’s Big Bend power plant in Apollo Beach.

TECO spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs said the crane fell during a maintenance job after one of the tracks came off the ground.

Jacobs said crews are assessing the damage, but it does not appear to be major.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 pedestrians killed in collision with semi-truck in Mulberry

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Mayor unveils second colorful ‘Crosswalks to Classroom’

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man dead after stabbing in St. Pete; 1 in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police: St. Pete stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled

Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

You’ve Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity

Thumbnail for the video titled

Dog used in attack

Thumbnail for the video titled

Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss