no-one-hurt-in-crane-collapse-at-teco-power-plant

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a minor crane collapse at TECO’s Big Bend power plant in Apollo Beach.

TECO spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs said the crane fell during a maintenance job after one of the tracks came off the ground.

Jacobs said crews are assessing the damage, but it does not appear to be major.

Further information was not immediately available.

