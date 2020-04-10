No one should serve jail time for homicides, report says

The authors of a new report on how to deal with the past in Northern Ireland have suggested that anyone convicted of murder for unrest should not be serving a prison sentence.

Under the Belfast Agreement of 1998, those convicted of murders against Troubles would serve a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

But now, a report by members of the Belfast-based civil liberties group, the Administration of Justice Committee (CAJ) and academics from Queen’s University, Belfast has posed a situation where no one would be imprisoned even if he was found guilty of murder.

On Wednesday, the Catholic Bishops of the North issued a statement deploring the proposals made in March by the Secretary of the North, Brandon Lewis, which would focus mainly on the retrieval and reconciliation of information rather than on investigations into the murders linked to the unrest.

The bishops complained that this was contrary to the Anglo-Irish Stormont House (SHA) agreement of December 2014.

Under the SHA, there would be a historical investigation unit to investigate murders of disturbances; an independent fact-finding commission where the perpetrators could tell the truth about their involvement in the murders of the unrest without fear of prosecution; and an oral history archive where victims and others could share their stories of the conflict.

Lewis, however, proposed an independent body to deal with the past, but said he expected very few cases to lead to prosecution.

CAJ-Queen’s new report – Prosecutions, Imprisonment and the Stormont House Agreement: A Critical Analysis of Proposals on the Treatment of the Past in Northern Ireland – released Thursday also called for full SHA membership.

Heritage

The report says there is a “desire to achieve impunity” for British soldiers who are at risk of being charged with murders in the wake of the unrest.

Professor Kieran McEvoy of Queen’s Faculty of Law complained that the British government appeared to be “considering abandoning” the SHA.

“It is clear that a decisive influence on the British government’s approach to inheritance in recent times has been the desire to ensure that British soldiers do not go to prison for conflict-related offenses”, did he declare.

“An unnecessary account appeared to be mistaken for equating attempts to prosecute British soldiers for such offenses as a” witch hunt “,” he added.

The report concluded that the argument that some investigations of British soldiers were “vexatious” or “malicious” was “not intellectually credible”.

Professor Louise Mallinder of Queen’s University said that “given the government’s clear determination to keep soldiers out of prison, we have also considered a number of options that would see the Stormont House Accord fully implemented – but where the current sentence of two years before considering early release could be reduced to zero. ”

Professor Mallinder said that in one scenario, the British government “would unconditionally reduce the two-year requirement to zero” while in the second “zeroing would require the convicted person to be hired with the salvage element SHA information “.