no-overall-body-identified-in-look-for-for-evelyn-boswell-at-north-carolina-pond,-authorities-say

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy reported Wednesday afternoon that absolutely everyone involved in the lookup for lacking toddler Evelyn Boswell hopes she is continue to alive, even as he confirmed law enforcement were being exploring a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina, in link to the circumstance.

“I hope and pray, my personnel hopes and prays and everybody who’s worked on this scenario hopes and prays that she is alive,” Cassidy explained at a news convention inside of a courtroom in Blountville, Tennessee. “And we’re going to continue on to do the job just like she is alive.”

No human body or other proof linked to Evelyn’s circumstance was uncovered in the search at the pond in the Shepherds Crossroads Group, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Business office later on verified in a news launch. Wilkes County is in northwestern North Carolina, about 90 miles southeast of Blountville and 80 miles north of Charlotte.

A rescue staff searched the pond utilizing a remote-operated motor vehicle soon after a idea was submitted to North Carolina authorities.

That suggestion was a person of extra than 570 that have been checked out by police in the ongoing investigation, said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Leslie Earhart, including that investigators have not verified whether Evelyn was taken across condition strains.

“All guidelines have to be checked out just to make certain,” she said.

‘Every time we converse to her, her story changes’

Authorities think Evelyn, a 15-month-old woman from Blountville, vanished sometime in December. But her family members did not report her missing right until Feb. 18, officers mentioned, when Evelyn’s grandfather instructed the Section of Children’s Expert services that particular household associates hadn’t seen her in two months.

The case was referred to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Place of work, which launched an investigation with the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. A statewide Amber Notify was issued for Evelyn last 7 days.

The probe has yielded few solutions. Household customers of Evelyn, some of whom have violent criminal histories, have only difficult issues by providing conflicting, switching statements to investigators. 3 people have been arrested, nevertheless no one has been specifically billed in the toddler’s disappearance.

Evelyn’s mom, 18-calendar year-outdated Megan “Maggie” Boswell, stands accused of lying to police from the instant the investigation began.

“Just about every time we converse to her, her tale changes,” Cassidy explained. “I am serious when I say that. Each individual solitary time.”

The mom, who is Evelyn’s sole legal guardian, initially claimed the baby was with the father, Ethan Perry, according to an arrest affidavit. She said she was supposed to fulfill Perry the following working day in the parking large amount of a neighborhood grocery retailer to decide on up their daughter.

Investigators afterwards determined Perry is stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, on active obligation in the Military. He did not have Evelyn.

Megan Boswell went on to assert in interviews with media outlets that Evelyn’s maternal grandmother, Angela Boswell, experienced taken the child to a campsite in Mendota, Virginia, north of Bristol. She also claimed investigators experienced asked her to take a polygraph test, but that she refused since she is pregnant.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business office pushed again on both of those claims, stating authorities investigated the Mendota story and discovered nothing, and that the mother was never ever questioned to take a polygraph test. Cassidy declined to say whether or not Megan Boswell is expecting.

The mom was arrested Tuesday night time on a cost of producing a false report.

She remained jailed Wednesday below a $25,000 bond. Her upcoming court docket visual appearance is established for March two at one: 30 p.m. in Bristol General Periods Court.

Grandmother, her boyfriend also arrested

On Feb. 20 — a person day right after the TBI issued an Amber Warn in the case — a Blountville girl claimed that Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, had stolen her vehicle. The vehicle was heading to be offered to the Boswell family members, according to an arrest affidavit, but no settlement was achieved and no revenue was exchanged.

The evening of Feb. 21, a sheriff’s detective in Wilkes County, North Carolina, stopped the stolen vehicle following he spotted it driving on a street there. Inside of were Angela Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud. They did not have Evelyn.

The pair were being arrested. Evelyn’s grandmother, 42, was extradited to Tennessee on Monday even though McCloud, 33, was extradited Wednesday. Each faces fees of theft of property above $two,500 in relationship to the stolen automobile, a 2007 BMW.

Authorities have not said what, if any, clarification Angela Boswell and McCloud gave for heading to North Carolina during the look for for Evelyn. Nor have investigators relayed what the two said about the lacking youngster.

That’s component of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement stated Wednesday.

Investigators have but to publicly name — or rule out — a suspect in the scenario.

The TBI initially described Evelyn hadn’t been seen considering that Dec. 26, but early on in the investigation, officials stated it was additional likely she was very last found by a babysitter on Dec. 10 or 11.

Cassidy on Wednesday mentioned investigators have spoken to the babysitter and verified that human being noticed Evelyn at that time.

“The 10th or 11th is what I have been likely on,” the sheriff explained, “simply just simply because it was confirmed by someone who’s not lied to us.”

Any individual with information regarding Evelyn’s whereabouts is questioned to connect with one-800-TBI-Discover.

