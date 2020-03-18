No Pakistani bat can play for teams like Australia, England, India: Javed Miandad – Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has stormed the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving a long rope to ‘ineffective’ players, saying that no player from the current Pakistani side can find a place in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and India.

“I want to ask them is there anyone from Pakistan who can replace players in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and India?

“None of our guys can play on these teams. We have bowlers, but none are in the bowling lineup.

“This world rules and pays every day. The result is today, get the money and go. The result is tomorrow and then we will pay you again. You are a professional, if you do not work or score, then why take money? This is the job of the Pakistani cricket boards. They have to make sure no one takes the cricket team for granted, “Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

Miandad spoke in response to comments by Pakistani fighter Ahmed Shahzad about his willingness to represent Pakistan for another 12 years.

“Given my fitness and abilities, I think I can represent Pakistan for another 12 years and it’s not an exaggeration,” Shahzad said in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan.

“Why 12 years? You can play 20 years, I guarantee it, but you have to perform. If you perform daily, no one will drop you from the sidelines. Players fall when they fail or succumb to pressure,” said Miandad, who scored 8832 runs in 124 tests and 7381 in 233 ODIs for Pakistan.

“Players should not make such irresponsible statements and instead discuss their performance on the pitch,” Miandad added.

Talking about Pakistani cricket policies, Miandad said Pakistan is the only team to select players based on their past performances.

“Countries such as England and Australia choose squads from batch to batch. They forget even if you scored 500 runs in the previous series. Pakistan is the only team where you have 10 passes after one hundred. People are still going down, but no worries, which is why the team has so many problems.

“Let’s take India as an example. They rate 70, 80, 100 and 200 called performance, but no one on our team can play in the top corners of the world,” Miandad added.

