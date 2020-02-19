[no-position-to-go:-syrian-families-fleeing-idlib-stranded-on-the-roads]



Internally displaced folks sit outside the house tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

February 19, 2020

By Khalil Ashawi

AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) – Abu Abdallah has been on the highway for days. Just after his loved ones fled the air strikes pounding Idlib, they moved from 1 village to an additional in northwest Syria but have still to locate refuge.

“I really don’t know wherever to take them,” the 49-yr-previous farmer said from his tractor on the aspect of a street in Azaz city, where he is stranded with his wife, four youngsters and 20 other kinfolk. “This is the 1st time I flee my hometown. God appreciates exactly where we will go.”

The loved ones is element of the most significant exodus of Syria’s 9-12 months war.

Almost a million folks, mostly girls and youngsters, are trying to escape the most recent wave of violence in the Idlib location, mind-boggling help organizations.

Lots of have nowhere to go, trapped involving the battling and the closed-off Turkish border. People rest outdoors in streets and olive groves, burning rubbish to keep heat. Some children have died from the cold.

Some of the people fleeing Idlib have previously been displaced extra than when, immediately after fleeing battles in other parts of Syria before in the conflict.

The United Nations mentioned on Tuesday that authorities warplanes experienced struck hospitals and refugee camps as the Syrian military, with Russian backing, gains ground in the northwest, the country’s previous rebel stronghold.

Ahead of she escaped Idlib in latest days, Aziza Hadaja, 70, locked her front doorway.

It is the third time she has been uprooted, but in the earlier, she would go back property. This time, right after federal government forces marched into her village, she does not know when or if she will return.

Along with her children and grandchildren, Hadaja is now sheltering in a makeshift tent in a industry on the highway out of Azaz more north.

“We came out with the clothes on our backs,” she claimed. “We didn’t bring a factor.”

(Reporting by Khalil Ashawi in Syria Producing by Ellen Francis in Beirut Modifying by Alex Richardson)