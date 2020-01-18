No prison sentence for distracted Florida driver who killed 2 cyclists

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) – A Florida woman who drove her car against a group of cyclists in 2018, killing two people, will avoid the prison sentence.

34-year-old Nicole Vanderweit has not pleaded careless driving to the Broward County Courthouse this week, the Sun Sentinel reported. In addition to her six-month license ban, she has to pay court fees, participate in a four-hour driving improvement class, and do 120 hours of community service.

“It’s like life doesn’t matter,” said Danny Rodriguez, the son of one of the deceased cyclists. “There was no justice.”

The Vanderweit car hit a group of Cycling Family Broward Club drivers on a Davie Street in November 2018, the authorities said. Denise Marsh died about an hour after the crash and Carlos Rodriguez later died after an operation in a Fort Lauderdale hospital. Five others were injured.

Vanderweit told the authorities she was distracted and said there was sunlight this morning. She told investigators that she hadn’t seen the group of more than 15 cyclists who were traveling at 32 km / h before looking down and then feeling the impact. Data from the airbag show that it hit 106 km / h on impact. The specified maximum speed was 88 km / h.

The prosecutor said that her negligence had not reached the level of a criminal charge of vehicle murder. To accuse them of a crime, they would have to show ruthless driving in which the driver “deliberately or willfully disregards safety”.

