No problem, says Google Indonesian singles who are in the friends zone

Google has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign in Indonesia to support everyone who is single and in an “almost but not entirely” relationship or “friendship zone.”

The campaign entitled “Yuk Move On”, which was launched by Superson, wants to remind these people of the importance of loving themselves and celebrating life with little help from Google.

This shows Vanesha Prescilla, a renowned actress known for her leading roles in Gen Z dramas from Indonesia. It shows how Google Apps can help them keep going. The film features a hit by the Indonesian indie band and YouTube content creator Reality Club.

Face detection from Google Photos, for example, enables singles to identify the face of their ex-partner in order to place them where they belong: in the past.

In the meantime, Google Files can help singles get rid of all the love membranes that used to make them laugh, but now make them cry. Google Assistant is always by your side to assist you on your journey.

As part of the campaign, Google distributed a “Moving On Kit” to Indonesia’s leading influencers and YouTubers to encourage them to try Google Apps and share their moving stories to help other lonely hearts.

There was also an event for key media and influencers to develop their creativity with a mantra painting session, followed by a group therapy session led by radio and podcast moderators and a mindfulness trainer.

Group therapy participants were selected based on story submission competitions on social media. The participants had the opportunity to exchange ideas with experts and to receive advice.

“At Google, we want to organize the world’s information so that it’s accessible and useful. Valentine’s Day is no exception. With this campaign we would like to offer other groups a new perspective during this “love month” and try to provide ideas for one of the keywords that Google often searches for in Indonesia: “cara move on” (what’s next?). Said Mira Sumanti, Google’s brand and creative director for Southeast Asia.

“The need to keep going goes beyond age, gender and boundaries. It is something that is generally relevant to everyone. It started with a simple what-if conversation among Googlers and became a nationwide campaign. We would like to thank all partners, agencies and influencers who believed in this idea, supported us and implemented it. “

