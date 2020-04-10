No rapid return to “the normal state of things”, warns an expert

There will be no quick return to “the normal state of affairs,” the chairman of the expert advisory group on coronaviruses warned on Friday before an expected extension of Covid-19 restrictions on business and social life. .

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, chair of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, cautioned against complacency about the dangers of Covid-19 because “if the opportunity arises, this virus will be rampant.”

Dr. De Gascun said that over the next five to seven days, he hoped that the testing situation would greatly improve as more laboratory capabilities were brought into service. No figures were provided for how many people are waiting for a test or how many tests are performed per day.

“We have a long way to go,” but the authorities wish to reduce the restrictions before too long so that people can return to a certain level of normalcy as soon as possible, he told Morning Ireland on RTÉ radio.

He said that when it came to considering lifting the restrictions, it would be in a “reverse order” where movements and retail would be examined first.

Continuous testing and real-time contact tracing – between 24 and 48 hours – were needed to completely contain the disease, he added.

Dr. De Gascun pointed out that a “huge cohort” of the population is still sensitive to the virus and that there is no cure yet.

Extension

The government is expected to announce an extension of Covid-19 restrictions on business and social life on Friday, but should indicate that a partial lifting of the strict regime could take place next month if the rate of infections continues to drop.

The restrictions must remain in place for at least the next two weeks, with several high-level sources predicting that they will remain until the May holiday weekend.

The decision is expected to be announced on Friday afternoon after a meeting of senior public health officials. Health Minister Simon Harris should then sign an extension of Garda’s powers to enforce the lock.

Although the focus remains on maintaining restrictions for the past few weeks in order to continue suppressing the virus, senior officials have started working on plans for a “gradual” end to isolation.

However, important sources point out that even when the relaxation of restrictions occurs, it will only be partial and gradual.

Priorities should include reopening some retail, construction and school businesses – probably only for part of the week initially.

Priorities should include reopening some retail, construction and school businesses – probably only for part of the week initially.

Rescue package

Also on Friday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said government may need limited access to the European Union’s new Covid-19 bailout to help finance the wage subsidy program and support businesses. in trouble.

Donohoe said he was confident the country “can create a new economy” and create new services to recover and move forward, but cautioned, “We have a journey ahead of us.”

New social supports will be monitored and may need to be strengthened to help the recovery as 200,000 workers have access to the wage subsidy system. “If they need to be changed, we will.”

Donohoe said the deal reached with EU finance ministers on Thursday evening had three different elements.

The first is to make loans available to countries in great difficulty to help their health care respond to Covid-19; second, there is a business plan – use the European Investment Bank to make money available to low-interest companies to meet Covid-19; and a third plan for workers to help companies pay for wage subsidy programs.

Report

Liz Cavanan, of the department of An Taoiseach, said at a government press conference Friday morning that court services are testing technology that will allow full hearings to be held at bay once the new legal period begins after Easter.

During the daily briefing at the government press center, it was revealed that so far, remote hearings using video links have been used for the most urgent cases.

Some 570 employers did not disclose their bank details to the Ministry of Finance, the briefing also heard that employees missed 2.19 million euros in additional payments.

Canavan said this was a problem for a minority of employers from the start who had not yet registered with the Revenue On-Line Service (ROS).

Ms. Canavan reiterated the government’s message asking people to stay home over Easter and not “make unnecessary trips” to vacation homes.

crossroads

Infectious Disease Specialist Professor Sam McConkey said the government is now at a crossroads and faces two decisions regarding the treatment of Covid-19.

The first option is to continue efforts to flatten the curve over a period of six to nine months, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The second choice is “more serious” and would involve a “short, clean response” to try to prevent the spread of the virus entirely. Such a decision would require the involvement of 32 counties, he said.

That’s what South Korea and New Zealand were doing and because Ireland is an island, it was an approach that could work here, he said.

This should be a political choice and the government should weigh the economic and social costs.

“I think it has to be a national decision, we have to force Northern Ireland to accompany us on this journey. It should be an approach for all the islands. There needs to be a national debate and involve all parties in Northern Ireland. “