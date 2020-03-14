“No reason to celebrate”: Local residents indifferent to Farooq release – News from India

“I’m free today … I’m free,” said Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference (NC), who was waiting for mediators from the patio of his Gupkar Road residence on Friday, shortly after he was released from custody.

Abdullah, in a long black coat, with his wife Molly and daughter Safia by his side, seemed calm even though he spoke to the media after more than seven months in prison. Jammu and Kashmir’s order to repeal the Public Security Law, under which it was held, surprised many.

As medics rushed to his house yesterday afternoon, locals and police personnel were apprehended. “We were not aware of the termination of his custody. If we had known this before, we would have come before the mediators and would not have allowed them to approach the residence,” said the policeman as he pushed reporters to the other side of Gupkar Road.

The media waited more than an hour and a half for a politician to show the NC flag – a white plow on a red background – fluttering in the cold breeze in Abdullah’s backyard.

Locals began inquiring about the noise from the crowd outside his residence. Some of the NC supporters also arrived at the site as news spread. “I would like to see a presenter. I have not seen him in recent months,” said Mohammad Hussain, president of NC Halq from Srinagar.

Police seized two NC supporters because they looked suspicious, but after a while they were released.

Safia tweeted “My father is a free man again,” but continued to wait for the “judge to open the seal on the locks” as her Twitter timelines were flooded with congratulations.

Many locals were not thrilled with its release. “What’s the big deal? Did he ever care about the neighborhood he lives in?” Asked the auto-rickshaw driver near his residence.

The young man was indifferent to the suffering three-time Chief Ministers and members of the Lok Sabha. “It is better for him to avoid politics. Now he has nothing else to do. He is reduced to his thighs and everything is on the lieutenant colonel, ”he said on condition of anonymity.

Javaid Ahmad, a resident of northern Kashmir, said the release of Abdullah was not a cause for celebration in Kashmir. “Will they be able to talk about autonomy, which NC has been talking about since 1953? We have seen many leaders, who are only talking about statehood,” he said.

