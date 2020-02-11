“No reason to wear masks”: Australian doctor calls for rest

Australia’s chief medical officer has once again called for coronavirus calming, saying that there is “no reason” for people to wear masks and that there is no evidence that the disease is spreading to the community.

At a press conference in Canberra this afternoon, Dr. Murphy, along with Secretary of Health Greg Hunt, noted that five of the 15 people infected with the virus in Australia had recovered while the other ten were in a stable condition.

“We still have only 15 cases in Australia, and all are clinically in good condition. They are all in stable condition. Five have recovered,” he said.

During the evacuation of Hong Kong residents, people in protective suits stand near the Cheung Hong Estate, a public settlement. Photo / AP

“This is consistent with the exported cases around the world, the 455 cases. There have been some serious cases in some countries, but the numbers are very small and only two deaths in the exported cases. Which is positive.”

In comparison, more than 2 percent of confirmed cases in Hubei Province were fatal at the epicenter of the outbreak.

“So we’re still testing the severity of this virus and there is a lot more information we need to know,” said Dr. Murphy.

“But as the minister said, our strategies were there. We isolated cases that all came from Hubei Province or in one case had contact with someone who was a confirmed case from Hubei Province.

“We have never discovered anyone without contact from the Hubei province in Australia.”

He urged the Australians not to racially profile any members of the Chinese community.

A woman wears a mask as she walks through China Town in London. Photo / AP

“Our risk population is people who have come from China since February 1st. Not people with a Chinese background. People who have come from China regardless of their background. And we are very concerned about xenophobia and any kind of racist profiling what is completely hideous, “said Dr. Murphy.

“We’re talking about a relatively small number of people just because they were where they were and not who they are.

“There is no community transmission of this virus in Australia. We have seen no case of sustained transmission in this country at all. There is no reason for people to wear masks. There is no reason for people to avoid people with a certain background.” or appearance.

“I want to reassure the community. Our quarantine is currently working very well, and we are very, very pleased that the two facilities have received excellent medical support, and we are obviously reviewing all of them regularly.”

Workers disinfect closed shops after the coronavirus outbreak in Jiang’an District, Wuhan. Photo / AP

When asked why the mortality rate in China is so much higher than in other countries, Dr. Murphy’s two possible explanations.

“There are a number of factors. One could be that the disease (there) has been around for much longer, and sometimes when deaths occur late in the course, you can see that,” he said.

“The other very likely factor is that due to the sheer scale of the outbreak in Hubei Province, there can be a large number of cases that are mild and undiscovered, so the denominator may be wrongly low.”

A woman wears a mask as she walks near China Town in London. Photo / AP

In other words, the number of deaths per confirmed case in China can be artificially increased because a large number of milder cases are not reported.

“Maybe there are more cases than we know. We just don’t know the answer to that. But there are two possible explanations,” he said.

Dr. Murphy emphasized that we have not yet reached the peak of the spread of the virus.

“No, we get growth every day,” he said.

“The growth rate may be a bit flat at the moment, but that can be said early. Since most of the data comes only from China. In China, the data can sometimes be a bit inconsistent. So we just have to watch.” The.

“But it doesn’t seem to be growing quite as quickly as in the past few days. But I don’t want to draw any conclusions from that.”

Quarantine time for the first Australian coronavirus evacuees from China expires next week, which means they can leave Christmas Island and go home.

Hunt said the evacuees would undergo a final health check after quarantine 14 days prior to leaving the island on Monday and Wednesday.

A Paradegoer is a sign of support for China as participants of the Lunar New Year parade passed through Chinatown, New York. Photo / AP

“They will be able to go home if there is a clear process in which they have been checked and declared disease-free,” said Hunt.

A total of 530 Australians were evacuated from China after the virus broke out and are quarantined on Christmas Island and in a labor camp near Darwin.

A person on Christmas Island is currently being tested for suspected coronavirus, but Hunt said doctors have pointed out that the person is unlikely to actually get a positive result.

There are 43,101 confirmed cases worldwide and 1,018 have died.