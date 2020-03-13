“No screaming at basketball”

Acting couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have provided an update to their coronavirus isolation in Australia, telling the world to take things one day at a time after being newly diagnosed with the virus. They also reminded their social media followers that “there are no basketball shouts.”

Tom Hanks posted a photo of himself and Rita Wilson on his Instagram account on Friday. “Hi folks. @Ritawilson and I want to thank everyone down here, they take care of us so well. We have Covid-19 and we are isolated so we don’t spread it to anyone else,” he wrote.

“There are those who can cause a very serious illness. We take it one day at a time. There are things we can do to succeed, following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and others. “

The two-time Oscar winner concluded with a quote from his movie A League of Their Own.

“Remember, despite all the current events, there are no screams of basketball,” he wrote.

The couple announced earlier this week via Instagram that they were diagnosed with coronaviruses while in Australia. Hanks said the couple had felt bad, suffering from fatigue, some body aches and mild fevers. “To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus and found to be positive,” he wrote.

Hanks, 63, is in Australia to shoot an Elvis Presley biopic directed by filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

His son, the rapper known as Chet Hanks, posted a bizarre shirtless Instagram video on Thursday that assured his followers that his parents were OK.

“They’re not even sick. They don’t care about that. They don’t, but they follow the necessary health precautions, obviously, but I don’t think I’m worried about anything,” said Chet Hanks.

A spokesman for Warner Bros. he said in a statement that the movie Elvis Presley is in pre-production and that the studio is taking “precautions to protect everyone who works our productions around the world”.

“We have been made aware that a cast member of the feature film Elvis, currently in pre-production on The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19,” said the study’s spokesman.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may come in direct contact with the person. The health and safety of our business members is always our priority and we are taking precautions to protect all those who work on our productions around the world. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently undergoing treatment. “

