[no.-seven-maryland-fingers-northwestern-its-10th-consecutive-decline]

College PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 22 points and a career-higher 19 rebounds for his ninth consecutive double-double, and No. seven Maryland extended its profitable streak to nine game titles by defeating Northwestern 76-67 Tuesday evening.

Smith obtained his 17th double-double of the period by halftime. In two video games towards Northwestern this season, the six-foot-10 sophomore has 47 factors and 30 rebounds.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 for the Terrapins (22-four, 12-3 Massive Ten), who never trailed in increasing their record at residence to 15-. The victory, blended with Penn State’s decline to Illinois, left initial-place Maryland with a two-video game lead with 5 games to go.

Ryan Youthful scored 17 and Boo Buie added 15 for the Wildcats (six-19, 1-14) in their 10th successive defeat.

Down by 12 at halftime, Northwestern trailed only 50-46 with 10: 45 left. It was 63-57 before a dunk by Smith, two totally free throws by Cowan and layup by Aaron Wiggins place the Terps up 69-57 with 3: 23 remaining.

When the groups satisfied at Northwestern a thirty day period in the past, the Terrapins rallied from a 14-place halftime deficit to get 77-66. This time, Maryland took demand at the outset.

Smith had 10 factors and six rebounds in the opening seven minutes to stake the Terps to a 17-six lead. Soon after the Wildcats closed to 25-22, Darryl Morsell, Wiggins and Eric Ayala strike successive 3s and Cowan additional a totally free toss for a 13-place cushion.

A late dunk by Smith built it 37-25 at halftime.

Moving ON UP

Cowan passed Tom McMillen to shift into eighth place on Maryland’s profession scoring listing. Cowan, a senior guard, has one,809 details and is 49 brief of catching Lonny Baxter for seventh. The school file is two,269 by Juan Dixon.

Big Image

Northwestern: The Wildcats can just take solace in making a video game of it on the street from a Top rated 10 team. But what Northwestern could use alternatively of a ethical victory is a authentic one, a feat the Wildcats haven’t attained considering that Jan. 11 versus Nebraska.

Maryland: One week following squeezing previous lowly Nebraska at property, the Terrapins left very little to likelihood in opposition to an overmatched opponent. It was not a blowout, but the consequence was in no way actually in question. Maryland now stands two wins absent from a ideal time at property.

UP Upcoming

Northwestern hosts Minnesota on Sunday, the rematch of a sport the Wildcats missing 77-68 on Jan. 5.

Maryland faces No. 25 Ohio Point out on Sunday to start off a extend in which the Terrapins participate in a few of 4 on the road.