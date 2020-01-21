No Shot Clock, the high school podcast in Chicago: the best teams that nobody talks about

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen discuss last week of action at Chicago high school basketball.

The episode starts with a listener bag followed by Mike and Joe who each give their Two Takes. Then we come into the characteristics segment and we are talking about eleven teams that have flown under the radar while we put together excellent seasons.

Things end with a brief look at the coming week.

Topics include:

-Why hasn’t there been a bid in Chicago at the basketball tournament?

– Has Orr considered raising the class?

-The revival of DePaul Prep

– I appreciate Thornton

– Why the state tournament seems to be going back to Champaign

-A look at Buffalo Grove, Naperville Central, St. Patrick, Richards and more as we get under the radar teams.

All that and more.

