[no-signal-of-covid-19-on-genting-dream-liner-so-significantly,-states-health-minister]

Wellbeing Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad suggests ongoing tests for Covid-19 on the passengers and crew of the MV Genting Desire cruise ship anchored in Port Klang ended up all negative so significantly. ― Photograph by Choo Choy May perhaps

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Ongoing assessments for the coronavirus ailment (Covid-19) on the passengers and crew of the MV Genting Dream cruise ship anchored in Port Klang ended up all damaging so far, said Wellbeing Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said as of 3pm now, 350 of the the 957 passengers and 230 of the 1,701 crew customers have been screened and cleared.

“So considerably they have been discovered asymptomatic, with screening and testing envisioned to continue on until afterwards tonight,” Dzulkefly stated following officiating a mental wellness programme at the Dewan Tunku Canselor in Universiti Malaya.

Separately, Dzulkefly was asked if there is adequate inventory of influenza vaccine in the place, which he mentioned is underneath the purview of the non-public medical sector.

“They are the kinds liable for importing it. But we will continue on to check its distribution to make sure it is currently being completed evenly and reasonably,” he mentioned.

The cruise ship arrived at the Boustead Cruise Centre in Port Klang close to noon currently, with passengers from 15 countries and crew customers of 32 nationalities.

There are 276 Chinese nationals among the crew but neither they nor any of the travellers have been there in the previous 14 times.

When it arrived at Port Klang, the regional health and fitness authorities immediately commenced carrying out screenings.

Any passengers or crew associates discovered with signs of Covd-19 will be sequestered at Boustead’s quarantine centre for more processing.

The vessel, at first plying the routes along Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, arrived from Singapore and is envisioned to return to the island republic by 11pm at the earliest.