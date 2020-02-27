no-space-for-alan-shearer-in-premier-leaue-corridor-of-fame,-as-glen-johnson-picks-leading-five-inductees-and-leaves-newcastle-aim-equipment-out

Premier League winner Glen Johnson has picked his top five players deserving of a spot in the division’s recently-introduced Hall of Fame.

But it is probable quite a large amount of supporters will not agree with his collection, as he remaining out enthusiast favourite and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

On Thursday, the English best flight revealed their strategies to launch an formal Premier League Hall of Fame.

“A area in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the very ideal,” read a assertion, also stating that membership will be the ‘highest personal honour’ for gamers in the region.

To be qualified, gamers have to be retired and only a player’s Premier League job will be regarded.

The very first two Corridor of Fame inductees will be discovered on Thursday March 19, alongside with a shortlist of nominees for the future team, with fans set to vote who gets in.

This naturally got supporters speculating who could – and demanding who must – get a position.

getty Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are two of the best favourites for a position in the new Premier League Hall of Fame

Amid the early favourites are Shearer, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester United icon Eric Cantona.

But, only one particular of that trio created Johnson’s record when talkSPORT challenged the previous Chelsea and Liverpool defender to opt for his best-5 candidates.

Glen Johnson’s best-five PL Corridor of Fame candidates 1. Thierry Henry 2. John Terry three. Steven Gerrard 4. Petr Cech five. David Beckham

‘Where’s Shearer’, quite a few of you may well talk to.

Johnson explained on White and Sawyer: “Well, this 5 could transform each and every 30 seconds, which is the problem!

“I’ve picked these 5 not just likely for strikers, I’ve attempted to get a several positions in there.

“Shearer could be in there, of class he could, but if I could only pick just one striker it is obtained to be Henry.”

What do you make of his prime-five?

