CLAIM: “Note that Trump’s coronavirus team is male, old, and white.” – Stephen King, writer.

VERDICT: False.

Stephen King stated during a President Donald Trump news conference at the White House’s Rose Garden on Friday that the administration’s coronavirus team was “every man, old and white.”

King was immediately mistaken for the presence on the podium of Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinates the White House coronavirus response; and Seema Verma, who is the head of the Medicare and Medicaid service centers.

The critics noted their mistake:

Other celebrities also curbed their anger on Trump as the bag increased, reaching nearly 2,000 points on the day.

The race and gender of the Trump team have been an obsession with Hollywood and the media, more than just what it needed to be, since the start of the coronavirus outbreak (and before most were they took it seriously outside the administration).

“The coronavirus force is another example of the Trump administration’s lack of diversity,” CNN reported on Jan. 30, the day the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency and the day before. that Trump banned traveling with China; a decision that was criticized in Time, but has since proven accurate.

