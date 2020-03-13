‘No substance’ to rumours nation to be placed on ‘Status Red’ lockdown

The Federal government has quashed social media rumours the country’s staying positioned on a so-named “Position Crimson” lockdown from Monday.
The Defence Forces states there is no substance to them and misinformation is unhelpful in the course of the coronavirus outbreak.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe claims there are no this sort of strategies.
“The Taoiseach is making opinions on this just about every working day, as are ministers each individual day,” claimed Minister Donohoe.
“I are not able to undertaking what will be occurring on Monday but I want to be pretty crystal clear that there are no such ideas in place.
“But we will overview each individual day what is going on and communicate each working day but there are no these types of plans in put for an announcement like that.”
