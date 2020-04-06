No Testing, Contacting Communication: How the Inside Isaiah Interval Comes To Coronavirus Concerns

In late March, Leah Coplon, program director at Maine Family planning, watched how a little girl parked her car in front of the building. Picking up her dad, the mother greeted him from the staff and handed out a brown paper bag that looked like a lunch bag. Then she put the bag and the girl in her car and went. Now she could end her pregnancy.

Less than two weeks earlier, on March 12, Maine filed its first COVID-19 case. Coplon knew this would make it difficult for people to seek abortion services. Already somewhere in the country, states are discussing housing in place orders and medical supplies are in high demand. She spent the end of the week planning for a program that would use the current hospital system to create a test-taking, taking contraceptives for patients and pregnant women for 10 weeks or less. This will limit human interaction and the need for personal protective equipment in the hospital. On Monday, she removed all signs in the deal with the National Abortion Team. On Wednesday, March 18, Maine Family Planning released its first-ever, not-for-pregnancy abortion test, one of only a few in the country, in the wake of the threat of abortion among owners. conservative with increased income and social difficulties caused by the epidemic.

Coplon’s urgency to jumpstart the program is not baseless. In a few days, state officials in Texas, Ohio, Alabama, Oklahoma and Iowa will all declare abortion as an important medical procedure that should be delayed or eliminated in the disease. Federal judges have banned some of these efforts, but the threat of abortion is still on the horizon. Leaders from the 52 abortion groups have signed a secretary of Health and Public Health, calling on government officials to limit the activities of abortion providers to “cool down many medical supplies”. and “ensure that telemedicine abortion is not expanded. at the time of the crisis. ”

The Maine Family Planning Program allows patients to receive two treatments that are necessary to complete an abortion early, without an in-person test. For the young Coplon mother to see the use of the service by the end of March, finding someone to look after her baby, now that schools and schools are closed due to the disease, is a major problem in getting the care she needs. Instead, she was able to perform the first cell phone test to determine if she was eligible for an abortion, followed by a telehealth visit with staff to review the options available, through a informed consent process and receiving care instructions. After a hospital visit with a hospital teacher, she will be able to take the prescribed medications, instructions, and tests in one of the 18 branches of the state hospital. A week later, she has no appointment for a health check to make sure everything goes right, and three weeks later, she will have an internal test to make sure that the abortion is effective. The hospital has a 24/7 contact where patients can be reached with any kind of anxiety.

“We hope this will reduce the spread of the disease among patients and staff, enable us to have fewer people in the hospital so we can continue to be as comfortable as possible to the patients, and to preserve resources. The human protection we Coplon says: “The need for an abortion that is presently enriched, depends on how long this can be,” Coplon said.

Not only does the spread of HIV increase the level of obstruction to hospitalization, but it also exacerbates issues that already make abortion difficult. Poverty, which may be associated with current unemployment numbers; access to traffic, much of what is covered; and the difficulty of caring for children, especially the issue that affects nearly 60% of Americans who are already giving birth, has become even more severe at the time of the disease. “Maine struggled with some of the same issues that hit the ground,” Coplon said. “The big issue now is that someone is able to have an abortion while their children are in school. Now maybe they have their kids at home.”

With even the odds of contraception now high, some predict that the number of unintended pregnancies may be higher, with an opportunity for abortion even more important. Since the implementation of the program, two-thirds of abortions have been non-clinical, and the hospital sees an increase in the number of abortions requested compared to the traditional one. Coplon believes that this small increase is due to patients trying to have an abortion as soon as possible, stemming from concerns about the hospitals being shut down.

The first medical abortion in the United States began in 2008 in Iowa, but usually this type of program involves individual and ultrasound studies to determine the age of the fetus or fetus, among other surgeries. The physician will then review the results and medical history of the remote and connect with the patient through telehealth. If necessary and it is determined that the pregnancy will be 10 weeks or less, the doctor will administer an abortion solution to the patient and watch them take the first dose of the pill on the video conference. The second medication should be taken carelessly. Now, research has shown the safety and accuracy of using the last person’s birth date to estimate the age at which an abortion occurs, eliminating the need for ultrasound. Studyaya of the study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology found that treatment was effective up to 70 days of gestation, leaving no room for the wrong side. And in 2019, a bill was signed that would allow medical doctors, assistant nurses and other specialists, not just doctors, in Maine to provide pregnant women.

After witnessing the success of the program, Coplon hopes that other hospitals around the country will follow suit, and attend an online forum organized by the Maine Family Plan to discuss the program with other providers. “There has been a lot of interest in this deal,” Coplon said. “There are a lot of people from a number of organizations that are researching and working in this field, who are working together to develop this agreement and bring it out to as many people as they can. I think we’ll see. most hospitals are doing that in the next few weeks. ”But it will be difficult to expand nationwide service. Currently, 18 states require a provider to be physically present during the abortion process, effectively. prevents telemedicine abortion.

Then, by the end of June, about 58,000 physicians are expected to decide on services or be completely shut down, according to data from the American Medical Association, and hospitals have already announced higher costs. 1,000 employees. As a result of all this, patients who need abortion services are living in anxiety.

“Alright, you’re still open,” one patient called in an appointment to tell Coplon when she answered the phone last week. “There was some help I heard from patients when we answered the phone,” Coplon said. “Only people should know that we are here, that we have jobs and we are committed to meeting their health needs, and make sure we can deliver this service with this small contact.” For hospital patients, the lack of choice between anesthesia and an unplanned pregnancy can be life-saving.

