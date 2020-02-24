[no.-three-dwelling-democrat-clyburn-of-south-carolina-to-back-again-biden-for-president:-politico]



U.S. Democratic presidential applicant and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at his celebration soon after the Nevada Caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

February 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jim Clyburn, the No. three Democrat in the Property of Reps and an influential black lawmaker from the early voting point out of South Carolina, is anticipated on Wednesday to endorse Joe Biden’s presidential bid, in accordance to a Politico report on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently validate that the endorsement was forthcoming. Representatives for the two Clyburn and Biden did not promptly answer to a ask for for remark.

Clyburn’s endorsement could be sizeable ahead of South Carolina’s major on Saturday, the Democrats’ fourth presidential nominating contest. A vast majority of Democratic voters in the condition are black.

Biden, who shipped lackluster finishes in the two Iowa and New Hampshire, is projected to complete 2nd in Nevada, in which the votes from Saturday’s caucuses are however being tabulated.

A get in South Carolina is essential for the previous vice president, whose campaign explained to supporters following the New Hampshire key that he would not be ready to keep on being in the race if he did not protected a acquire in the Southern state.

Senator Bernie Sanders scored an frustrating victory in Nevada, the 2nd consecutive state he has gained in the point out-by-state Democratic nominating contest to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the November election.

Sanders’ robust end has stoked more fears among the some Democrats that due to the fact he is the most liberal candidate, he will have a difficult time beating Trump.

Clyburn informed NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he envisioned to announce his endorsement on Wednesday. He has appeared at Biden gatherings in the previous.

He also cast doubt on irrespective of whether Sanders would obtain his backing.

“I feel that Bernie Sanders provides a lot to the desk for men and women to take into consideration,” Clyburn claimed. “Anybody who refers to on their own as a democratic socialist, that word has normally experienced definitely dire repercussions all over South Carolina.”

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Ginger Gibson Enhancing by Christian Schmollinger and Peter Cooney)