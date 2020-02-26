[no-time-to-die-to-be-the-longest-james-bond-film-ever]

No Time to Die is currently established to be the longest James Bond film ever soon after it was uncovered by AMC Theatres that the film’s running time clocks in at 163 minutes, or 2 hrs and 43 minutes (through ComicBook.com). Spectre will declare next location with 160 minutes, or two hours and 40 minutes. The outlet notes that the movie’s run time could probably improve if much more edits are built in advance of the film hits theaters.

Verified cast associates returning for the film include Daniel Craig reprising his legendary position as James Bond for the very last time, Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux (Spectre), Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as A, with Rory Kinnear as Tanner and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. New forged customers confirmed for the film include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Real Detective) will direct No Time to Die which functions a script written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve).

EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios have partnered with Universal Pictures on the around the globe release of the 25th James Bond movie. The superspy’s preceding outing, Spectre, opened in U.S. theaters on November 16, 2015. The film earned $200 million domestically and $680.6 million internationally, for a around the globe whole of $880.7 million.

You can decide up Daniel Craig’s whole James Bond filmography right here.

No Time to Die is thanks to hit theaters in the British isles on April 3, 2020, and on April 10, 2020, in the US.

