Tim Morrison, a former Homeland Security Council (NSC) official, a witness to the House Intelligence Committee’s inquiry, posted to a Washington Post on Monday in a statement that said the White House had “dissolved” pandemic unity.

Instead, Morrison, who oversaw the one-year pandemic response staff, said the unit had been reorganized to make it more effective.

Breitbart News has already twice verified false claims about the pandemic (here and here).

Morrison wrote (original links):

True, the Trump administration has seen fit to reduce NSC staff. But the swelling that came under the previous administration clearly needed correction. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, congressional oversight committees, and Obama administration members all agreed that the NSC is too big and too operationally focused (a departure from its traditional role of coordinating). executive branch activity). According to The Post in 2015, from the Clinton administration to the Obama administration’s second term, NSC staff “had quadrupled, to almost 400 people.” This is why Trump started streamlining NSC staff in 2017.

One of the steps of the NSC was to create the counter-proliferation and biodefense direction, the result of the consolidation of three directions in one, given the obvious overlap between arms control and non-proliferation, weapons of mass destruction and global health and biodefense. It is this reorganization that critics have intentionally misunderstood or maligned. Otherwise, the combined direction was stronger, as related knowledge could be created.

Force reduction in the NSC has continued since I left the White House. But it has nullified biodefense staff, perhaps a recognition of the importance of this mission to the President, who, after all, in 2018 released a presidential memorandum to finally create accountability in the government’s expansive biodefense system. federal.

Morrison observed: “Now, I’m not naive. It’s about Washington. It’s an election year. Out-of-power officials want to go back to power after November. But half of a worldwide health emergency is not the time to make allegations.” tendentious. “

Read the full version here.

