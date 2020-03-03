[No verified coronavirus instances in S.C. as of Monday Governor tells people to “take it easy”]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —As the variety of coronavirus scenarios continues to rise, public health and fitness officials are receiving ready in scenario anyone comes down with the ailment in South Carolina.

As of Monday afternoon, South Carolina’s Division of Health and fitness and Environmental Control (DHEC) states there are no confirmed scenarios in the state.

Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) quoted a strike song from the Eagles in 1972, stating individuals must “take it easy” and not go into a frenzy when it comes to the coronavirus.

“This one particular is not airborne. That indicates all those of us in this place, as prolonged as we’re not acquiring sneezed on or coughed on, you’re not heading to get this virus,” Gov. McMaster stated.

Even so, some South Carolinians nevertheless have their problems.

Robin Shealey, the Pharmacy Supervisor for Pine Ridge Pharmacy, states she’s noticed a lot more prospects inquiring for flu masks and hand sanitizer.

A short while ago, her retail store and various some others throughout the Midlands have been not able to inventory their cabinets with surgical masks because so numerous individuals have purchased them, foremost to a backorder.

“We’re just hoping to quiet their fears and allow them know that the most significant detail they can do is to make sure they are washing their arms and mainly handle it like they do for the duration of the usual cold and flu period,” Shealey claimed.

As of Monday evening, there have been 6 fatalities in Washington connected to coronavirus. There have been 89,100 instances and at the very least three,040 deaths globally.

State health and fitness officials say the Heart for Sickness Management (CDC) has approved labs across South Carolina to take a look at for coronavirus.

DHEC states state labs are ready to test 100 samples for each day.

“It’s equivalent to the CDC, the change-close to is 24 to 48 hrs, from the time we acquire the sample. Most instances it’s more quickly than that,” reported Nick Davidson, the Interim Community Overall health Director for DHEC.

Gov. McMaster states his crew of overall health officials are accomplishing anything they can to prepare for any outbreak, but he says people today really should not stress.

“If an individual else is coughing and sneezing, remain absent from them, clean your arms several occasions a day with heat water and cleaning soap mainly because that kills this virus, the soap will destroy the virus,” claimed Gov. McMaster.

DHEC officers say they will be updating an information web site completely devoted to coronavirus updates just about every early morning.