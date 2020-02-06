No waiting day at Waitangi if it’s not from New Zealand that the Gully Transmission’s route manager Gully tells staff

“Non-New Zealand” staff employed on a large government-funded road project were told to work Waitangi Day, which a labor lawyer said could violate their human rights.

Engineers working on the Transmission Gully’s $ 850 million freeway north of Wellington, a public-private partnership involving the NZ Transport Agency, received an email on Wednesday explaining who may have a rest day in Waitangi.

“I expect you are not from (New Zealand), so all the engineers should be at work tomorrow and take advantage of this day to catch up,” said the email.

“If you are from (New Zealand) and Waitangi Day is just another holiday, I would appreciate it if you were also at work.

“Those of you from (New Zealand) who think it is important to take a day off, so make the most of your free time.”

A screenshot of the email was sent to the Herald by a former concerned staff member, who said the workers were afraid to speak up.

The 27 km four-lane highway is under construction thanks to a public-private partnership, the Wellington Gateway Partnership (WGP), with CPB Contractors and HEB Construction sub-contracted to carry out the design and construction.

An NZTA spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that the email was sent by CPB Contractors.

READ MORE:

• Te Tiriti o Waitangi – The treaty, explained

• Waitangi Day: “Take care of ours” – Brian Tamaki is a prisoner of immigrants, China and the Ardern

• “First Baby” Neve joins Waitangi Day celebrations

• Jacinda Ardern welcomed at the birthplace of the Treaty of Waitangi

Labor law expert Max Whitehead said he was shocked by the wording of the email.

“It is so badly formulated, seems to discriminate against people who are not from New Zealand, and gives the connotation and the inclination that there would be a negative impression if they asked not to work.

“It also strikes us as an insult to Kiwis – Waitangi Day is a special day for us, and we would like people to come here so we can enjoy it with us.”

All workers were entitled to one day off at Waitangi, unless it was explicitly stated in their employment contract that they could be required to work, said Whitehead.

However, discriminating against workers on the basis of their race, ethnic or national origin – which includes nationality or citizenship – would constitute a violation of human rights law.

“There may be requirements in their contracts to work Waitangi Day, but that is not a way of talking to staff,” said Whitehead.

Andrew Thackwray, senior director of project delivery at NZTA, said the agency had recognized the importance of Waitangi Day for everyone in New Zealand and that they had been “disappointed” with the e- email.

“It is important to us that anyone working for or on behalf of (NZTA) can observe and celebrate Waitangi Day if they wish, and we address this issue directly with the contractor.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said that anyone working as an employee in New Zealand was covered by labor law, regardless of their country of origin.

An employee can only be required to work on a public holiday if this is a condition of his employment contract.

If an employee worked on a holiday, he would be entitled to at least the time and a half for the hours worked.

If the workday was also a workday, then they would be entitled to another paid statutory holiday to use at a later date.

A spokesperson for the Human Rights Commission said that if an employee believed that he had been discriminated against by an employer because of his national background, he could file a complaint with the Commission.

.