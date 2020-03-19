No winners as organisers connect with off Ireland’s domestic rugby season with instant result

The rest of Ireland’s domestic rugby period has been called off more than the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation arrives in with fast result and applies to all incomplete nationwide and provincial competitions.

There will be no league or cup winners in any level of competition organised at a countrywide amount which include the Energia All-Eire Leagues, Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup and the Energia Bateman Cup.

Cups will be shared by finalists, in which cup competitions have attained the final fixture.

There will be no marketing or relegation in any of the five divisions of the Energia Men’s All-Eire League.

The planned expansion of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League for the 2020/21 period continues to be in area.

The directive was ratified by the IRFU Rugby Committee today.

The Fraser McMullen U20 Cup, the Junior Interprovincial Championships and the spherical-robin qualifiers for the Energia All-Eire League will also not take spot.

IRFU Director of Rugby Development Colin McEntee claimed: “The choice to conclusion the domestic rugby season for 2019/2020 year has not been made frivolously. All choices were being discussed and the IRFU is happy it has arrived at the only equitable solution.

“These are hard instances for us all and we know golf equipment will be impacted by this directive, but we will glimpse back at this period as one particular the place we place the bodily welfare of our rugby neighborhood previously mentioned all else.

“Clubs are now in a posture to make strategies for the 2020/21 season. We appear forward to marking the 30th anniversary of the All-Ireland League.”