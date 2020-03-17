No, you do not have to be productive during COVID-19 outbreaks

Hey guys, how’s your social distance? I hope that you and your loved ones are safely and indoors during these scary and tumultuous times. And while many of us are working from home and figuring out how to entertain our kids, we’re still leaving a seemingly endless deadline. But what should we say in time?

Some people are tweeting a variety of the following suggestions:

Just a reminder that Shakespeare wrote King Lear when he was separated because of the plague.

– Rosanne Cash (@ rosanecash) March 14, 2020

Okay, I know that it was meant to encourage. And if you want to use this time to write your great American novel, write it down! I can’t wait to read it! For the rest of us, however, this stress of being productive is stressful and exhausting. As such, not only do I have to survive separation, make money and feed the family, but now I have to adapt to the creative outcome of William Shakespeare ?!

Jesus is tapping the cracker into Christ. Shakespeare doesn’t have Netflix, guys.

Some people succeed under pressure. It is really hard to do when your brain is in the immediate realm, it does not help that late-stage capitalism has lionised fertility-productivity until the end. Instead of building an economy that works for everyone, corporations have taken away the benefits and stability of their employees. For many of us, having a full-time job is not enough to pay our bills and support our family.

Because of this, teachers run the lifts at night and on weekends, and everyone has three tasks, and instead of addressing this huge disparity, we have been conditioned that we are the inevitable machine. Who is really being served by this obsession with productivity? Because I don’t think it’s us.

Here’s the thing: Keeping yourself physically and emotionally stimulated while you’re at home starving is important with a Yoga video. Read the book you left out. Finally create that LEGO Death Star of your dreams. But don’t think you need to churn the gold. It’s okay to have a Harry Potter movie marathon. It’s okay to teach Peach Perfect’s “Cup” song. It’s okay to do nothing.

I think a lot of this self-flagellation on productivity is a response to anxiety. By keeping busy, we distract ourselves from what we really fear. As creative people, we often see that we need adversity to “understand something difficult”.

I can’t help but think of Diane Nguyen in BoJack Horseman in the “Good Loss” episode where she lamented,

“This means that all the harm I have done is not ‘good harm’. It is simply loss. I achieved nothing beyond that, and all the years I was sad nothing happened. I could have been happier the whole time and had been writing about girl detectives and becoming enthusiastic and popular. Good parents, are you saying? What was it for ?! “

Don’t think that you need to turn gold from this shit sandwich you are in to all of us. In this time of intense stress and uncertainty, we need to care more now than ever. And sometimes that self-care means absolutely nothing to do on the couch.

We should not be crying while Rome is burning, but we should not write Enid either side.

(Image: Pixels)

