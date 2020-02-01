NOAA Panics and Anger at Trump’s “Falsified” Hurricane Forecast

When President Donald Trump displayed a forecast map of Hurricane Dorian to news cameras in early September of last year, the graph included a strange bubble, apparently drawn at the end of the forecast cone – a piece of DIY meteorology which, incorrectly, has shown Alabama at a serious risk of hurricane force winds.

Adding insult to injury, an unsigned public affairs statement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration two days later criticized a local forecaster who told the truth about the risk to Alabama.

But inside NOAA, the White House hurricane doodle has led to confusion, panic, and anger over the politicization of science, according to new documents.

“For an agency founded on and recognized for the determination of scientific truths, which the public trusts and responsible in right to present important scientific information, I find it inconceivable that an anonymous voice inside NOAA be found for castigate a conscientious, correct, and loyal NWS Forecaster who spoke the truth, “wrote NOAA deputy administrator Craig McLean in an email on September 7 in the proverbial eye of the media storm.

BuzzFeed News on Friday received the fruits of a public NOAA disclosure request regarding the disfigured Dorian White House card – which an anonymous official said was Trump’s own work, scribbled in the middle of his (false) statements that Alabama was in serious thunderstorm risk.

“What worries me most is that this administration is eroding public confidence in NOAA for an apparent political recovery following an improper and imprecise comment by the president,” McLean added in his email. , which appeared in documents released by BuzzFeed on Friday.

Records show that NOAA officials panicked over how to respond to the White House’s misrepresentation.

An agency spokesperson, sending an email to the channel after a reporter asked about Trump’s marked card, simply wrote: “HELP !!!”

In another September 4 email, Corey Peiper, with National Weather Service communications staff, wrote to Susan Buchanan, director of public affairs for the NWS: “The graph in the briefing is old and doctored to extend the cone in Alabama. “

Was he sure it was tampered with? Buchanan replied.

“Yes,” wrote Peiper.

Read the BuzzFeed report here.