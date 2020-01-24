Noah Centineo Knows Fans Didn’t Like His Bleached Beard | Jimmy Fallon, Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo knows his fans didn’t like his bleached beard in September and now he explains why he did it in the first place!

The 23-year-old actor spoke during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday January 23 in New York.

“I was sitting in a hair salon, and I saw a (hairstylist) with blond hair, and I thought,” I should do it with my beard, “” he said. “I was like,” I shouldn’t do my hair. “I wanted to rub on the hair, but I couldn’t rub on the hair because, you know, we were working on something. So I said,” Well, what can I do? I can definitely discolor the beard. “The worst comes to the worst, I shave it off and it’s gone. It was clearly a disaster. ”

Jimmy read aloud some of the headlines about how fans were horrified by the beard!

“I whitewashed it and everything was purple and weird at first,” he added. “Sit there for about 15 minutes, then my face starts to burn, and I say to myself” Yo, what’s going on? My face is on fire. »»

Fortunately, the bleached beard did not last too long!

WATCH NOW: Noah Centineo and Jimmy Fallon throw cups of water on top of each other (video)

