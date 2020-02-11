Noah Centineo says he is treated differently depending on his hairstyle! | Magazine, Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo gives the camera a burning look during the HarpersBAZAAR.com digital cover photo shoot for men.

Here’s what the star of The Perfect Date had to say on release:

On the impact of the change of hairstyle: “Some people in my life think that I have somehow switched to a more masculine type of brooding. They treat me differently. People are more intimidated. Maybe not intimidated but … a little shy. The guy cut with scars on his face is a little different from that of a cute boy with long hair. ”

On his drug use before becoming sober: “There was not much I would not do. I never injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life. “

Living with your mom after your parents’ divorce: “As a 15 year old boy living in tight quarters with my mother, I felt compelled to step up and fill a role, to fill a position that was vacant at the time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of pushed a lot of emotion. “

About his relationship with his current girlfriend: “It’s the longest relationship I’ve known. She’s very good at monogamy. In fact, I also like monogamy.” On the destruction of the fantasy of the overnight stand: “Dude, do you already have one?” Ninety percent of the time they are not good. “

For more than Noah Centineo, visit HarpersBAZAAR.com.

Watch the final trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. Je t’aime encore!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUB-T9JajIQ [/ integrated]

Noah Centineo takes his photo shoots very seriously | Harper’s Bazaar

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB