Noah Centineo soaks up during the “water war” with Jimmy Fallon – Look! | Jimmy Fallon, Noah Centineo

Fri 24 January 2020 at 1:53 am

Noah Centineo and Jimmy Fallon throw hilarious cups of water on top of each other!

The Sierra Burgess star is a loser visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for the episode which aired Thursday January 23.

He was there to promote his next film To all the boys 2.

During the segment entitled “Water War” Noah Centineo and Jimmy Fallon put a twist on the War card game, where the loser of each hand is dipped in water by the winner.

Watch the video now!

Don’t forget to also check out To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you, if you haven’t already. It will be released on Netflix on February 12.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnzNC54qbWY (/ integrated)

Water war with Noah Centineo

