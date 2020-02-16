[noah-gragson-presents-earnhardt-a-further-get-at-daytona]

Noah Gragson (nine) celebrates on the roof of his car or truck at the end line just after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series vehicle race at Daytona Worldwide Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Image/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA Seashore, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson gained his first vocation Xfinity Series race when Saturday’s opener was stopped on the remaining lap by a crash nicely guiding the winning JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

It was the 3rd consecutive get at Daytona for a vehicle fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr., his sister and Rick Hendrick in what they consider a loved ones organization.

“It never ever will get aged, guy,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I never anticipate I will do it ever again as a driver, but if I get in this article as an operator and have achievements like this, it’s a great emotion.”

Gragson and Chase Briscoe swapped the guide in the closing 3-lap sprint to the complete, but NASCAR threw the yellow-flag for a multi-auto crash on the final lap.

Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill, who will make his Daytona 500 debut on Sunday, have been second and 3rd in Toyotas. Briscoe was fourth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Gragson celebrated aged-university model, very first by climbing the fence at Daytona Worldwide Speedway — a nod to both equally a few-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and modern NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Then Gragson fueled the flames on the Daytona observe floor created by his celebratory burnout.

He ran up and down the frontstretch pumping his fists in celebration, then slid across the hood of his JRM entry for the generate to victory lane.

“It’s Daytona, you by no means know if you get this prospect once more, so do what you want to do,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

Gragson is the seventh distinctive race winner for JRM.