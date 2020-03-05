Athens, Georgia— Noah Rock sunk three consecutive pointers during a decisive run of unanswered 10-points late in Florida, and Gators strengthened NCAA tournament expectations by defeating Georgia 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Noah lock sunk back-to-back three pointers in Gator’s 10-0 key run

Anthony Edwards scored 14 points in Georgia 7-2 fire

Florida closes its normal season on Saturday against Kentucky

Keyonte Johnson had 18 points in Florida [19-11, 11-6 Southeastern Conference], but had to recover after retreating 13 points early in the game. The Gators had confident reasons. They overcame the 22-point deficit with their victory over the bulldog last month.

Rock had 17 points.

Anthony Edwards scored 14 points in what is expected to be the last home game in Georgia. Edwards, a national freshman scorer, is expected to be one of the top picks in the NBA draft.

Ray Shaun Hammonds scored 12 points [15-15, 5-12] in Georgia.

Florida retreated 22 points to beat Georgia 81-75 on February 5. In less than five minutes before the rematch on Wednesday night, the Gators were again in the double-digit range.

Edwards’ three pointers were 13-0, giving the bulldog a 19-6 lead. The long jumpers came after Edwards’ Steel and Pass and set up jam with Tilly Clamp.

Florida topped the other half in Georgia 22-11, reducing bulldog leads to 30-28.

Johnson ran through the Georgia defenders, leading 23-20 with a two-handed dunk, but in the last few minutes of halftime there were three more layups. Second graders had 13 points in half.

With two wasted scoring opportunities, the chance to dominate the second half of Florida was lost. An offensive goaltending call against Don Ty Bassett and a shot clock breach with an obvious jumper by Johnson helped open the bulldog’s door.

With Edwards’ power move and one-handed jam, Florida’s lead was 45-44, and Tye Fagan’s basket at 7:53 gave Georgia a 46-45 lead.

Georgia was unable to maintain momentum.

Florida responded with a 10-0 run that included three pointers with a lock following a move turnover in Hammond and Edwards’s continuous inventory.

The bulldog cut the deficit to 55-50 with three pointers by Sahvir Wheeler but was unable to continue the comeback bid. Locke has added another three pointers for 64-52 leads.

. [TagsToTranslate] College Basketball