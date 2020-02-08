Noah Schnapp juggles “Stranger Things”, film career: “I love both sides of it”

February 7 (UPI) – Noah Schnapp spends his downtime from Strange things play characters that are completely different from the monster magnet from the 1980s Will Byers.

Family drama in World War II I’m waiting for AnyaThe 15-year-old actor plays the leading role of Jo, a French shepherd who risks his life to help Jewish children escape to Spain from Nazi soldiers.

Abe, a contemporary comedy due to be released on April 17, shows Schnapp as the aspiring master chef who uses his love of food to bring the savvy Palestinian and Israeli members of his family together.

“The TV show is more stable. I can always look forward to it and when I have the free time I can do films and school and all the other things that I want to do. I love both sides,” Schnapp told UPI in one Telephone interview on Tuesday. “It’s nice to live a normal life and then do the cool things that I like to do.”

Screenwriter and director Ben Cookson saw Schnapp Strange things Season 1 and thought he was an “outstanding talent” that would be perfect to play Jo in his adaptation of war horse the novel by the author Michael Morpurgo, Waiting for Anya – A story that, according to Cookson, is relevant in 2020, as people are still fleeing conflict areas and risking their lives to find a safe place to live.

“We wanted to target an actor who will have this huge fan base because you want this film and story to find this young audience,” Cookson told UPI Thursday in a separate phone interview.

“Hopefully this fan base, who may not have seen many World War II films and is not very familiar with European history – and this dark chapter in it – will open their eyes to what is going on in their lives. Noah is fantastic in the picture. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIBUsj0aFbk (/ embed)

Snap answered yes because it was a challenging role in an inspiring story in one place and in a historical era that he hadn’t researched professionally.

“Since I am a Jew, I could really get in touch with him. I talked to my parents about this entire period and learned about it. The character is the hero of the story and he is super brave,” said the actor.

To prepare for the project, Schnapp worked with a dialect coach on his French accent and learned how to properly handle sheep.

“They told me certain words to say so they all listen,” he said. “It was cool. I also lived there somewhere like on a farm with a bunch of sheep. I was really lost in it.”

Filming in rural Lescun in the Pyrenees was another selling point when Schnapp considered the job.

“The location is so important. In any case, it was very appealing to film in this beautiful region of France. I really enjoyed it there. You really separate yourself from the world in the middle of nowhere,” he said.

The opportunity to work with Jean Reno, Gilles Marini, Thomas Kretschmann and Anjelica Huston was another reason for Schnapp.

“Anjelica Huston – she is an amazing actress, Oscar winner,” he said. “I was a little scared at the beginning because it is so important and intimidating, but it was very nice and I learned a lot from all the actors.

“I love working with great actors because it makes you look better. If they’re so good at what they do, they’ll also help you do it well.”

With cast buddies he liked, it was also easier to deal with the film’s serious issues such as war, poverty, and separation of children from their parents.

“Feeling comfortable with everyone on the set really helps to make these intense scenes if you don’t care that everyone looks at you and what they think. You can just let go and let the scene happen,” he said.

Abe plays in Brooklyn and is a coming-of-age story that literally comes closer to the New Yorker.

“It’s about food. I learned knife cutting,” he said. “I’ve always been a foodie. I love food! Who doesn’t? It was definitely cool to always eat.”

Schnapp expects the people he plays to stay with him throughout his life.

“All of these films and TV shows, everything I’ve done has taught me something important, something new that I didn’t know before and that has led to where I am now,” he said.

While deliberately looking for work outside of sci-fi and horror, to avoid repeating what he does Strange things, he would not reject a large part that fell into these genres.

“I always want to change and expand something,” said Schnapp. “It’s really cool for me to do different things and not always the same thing, but if there is a really good opportunity that would be in this genre, I will of course accept it.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5W9PqHKGZ_A (/ embed)

