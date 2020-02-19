[noah-schnapp-shares-super-sweet-birthday-take-note-for-bff-millie-bobby-brown-with-throwback-pictures!]

Noah Schnapp is celebrating his BFF Millie Bobby Brown‘s birthday!

The Stranger Items actress turns the major Sweet Sixteen Currently (February 19).

To rejoice her large working day, Noah took to Instagram to share some treasured throwback pictures and videos of the two, along with a tremendous sweet note.

“happy birthday to this one. many thanks for remaining by my side considering the fact that the start of it all. you are so gifted, type, funny and clever i wouldn’t want any other child to be my ideal close friend. from meet up with and greets with each other to obtaining to retake our scenes 800 moments cuz we will not halt laughing you have experienced my back again without end. you amaze me everyday at how significantly talent you have. preserve getting insane and so past strange. here’s to 16 @milliebobbybrown,” he wrote.

Millie commented, “AW I Really like YOU ❤”

A pair of highlights for us of their friendship contain them trying to do the viral “Renegade” TikTok dance, and the duo getting the “Best Good friend Challenge” in a video clip for his YouTube channel.

