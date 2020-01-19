Noah Schnapp steals the show in a brilliant suit at the SAG Awards 2020 | 2020 SAG Awards, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink, SAG Awards

Noah Schnapp looks really cool in his shiny suit at 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 15-year-old actor wore a cool Balmain look for the annual award, which he attended with his Strange things co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Priah Ferguson and Sadie Sink.

Stranger Things is in place for a few awards at the show, including an exceptional performance by a set in a drama series.

The SAG Awards recognize the best cinematographic and television performances and only the actors vote for the winner. Be sure to connect this evening at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on TNT and TBS.

For information: Sadie wore a Gucci dress with Fred Leighton jewelry. gaten wore a Strong suit with an H + M shirt, Canali bow tie and ASOS shoes. Finnish wore Gucci. Priah wore a RED Valentino dress, Malone Souliers shoes, a Mulberry bag and Atelier Swarovski jewelry. Caleb Berluti gate.

