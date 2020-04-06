Friends not sending random people to your island is the new golden rule of quarantine life, but someone forgot to tell Peter Quinsky. On Sunday, Noah sentine cross-animal prank Bruce Butler went wrong almost immediately. Poor Butler was enjoying his carefully crafted island when suddenly he was greeted by visitors trampling flowers courtesy of To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you Costar, who shared his zoo passcode to all his Twitter followers.

Butler’s Island began to receive random visitors after Cintinao tweeted, “I have no animal crossing … but Ross Butler yes, and that’s his code. He was very lonely recently and could use some new friends .. Go say hello to me :). ” His tweet was accompanied by a picture of Butler’s Dodo code (the Dodo code is basically beyond the entrance to anyone’s island, as long as user gates are open).

At first, the 13 Reasons for the Star did his friend’s prank. He shared a screenshot of himself explaining the news to the island on Twitter with the caption, “Thanks @noahcent for inviting the world to the island.” On Instagram, he even posted a video of his guests clapping. But things soon turned.

In a second video, Butler revealed that he had completed the session, and as he explored his island, he noticed that his flowers were trampling. Crushing flowers on another person’s island is wrong. This is basically the first rule of animal crossing. “Guests came and just trampled my garden,” he said. “Not cool.”

Animal Transition: New horizons soon became a welcome escape from the news cycle during the COVID-19 epidemic. The Healthy Game focuses on decorating, maintaining and nurturing your personal island while talking to cute animals and your real friends who can visit almost your piece. Nintendo Switch’s favorite is at the top of the most talked about game in the US and the world, as published by Forbes.

When so many people find a welcome escape through an animal crossing, it’s no surprise that celebrities like Butler enjoy the game, too. Nor is it surprising that non-cross-country devotees like Centineo will use the open-world aspect to pull a kind prank on a friend. After all, these friends are laughing at each other.

Before joining Sentinao in the second To All the Boys movie, Butler and his friend showed off their Halloween costumes (and dance moves) as they dressed as Wolverine and Gaston, respectively, for the Halloween party 2018. Earlier this year, BFFs also shared a video of one of their unappreciated dances on Instagram . Obviously, they like to have fun with each other, but their fingers crossed Sentinao now understands the damage to the garden that can occur when you pass your friend’s uncle’s code to your half-million followers.

