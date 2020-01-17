Nobel laureate Akira Yoshino heads the research center for CO2 emissions

The Nobel Prize-winning scientist Akira Yoshino will head a new, government-funded international research center that focuses on reducing CO2 emissions to zero, Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Friday.

The new panel consists of 300 to 400 scientists, including those from the United States, France and Germany, who are working on innovative technologies such as hydrogen fuel and more efficient methods of solar energy to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

“Environmental issues are a common concern of humanity. I hope our research will make the impossible possible, ”Yoshino told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a meeting in Abe’s office.

“We need to gather wisdom from around the world” to address climate change, Abe said, adding that Yoshino encouraged him to take the job.

Yoshino, a 71-year-old honorary member of the chemical manufacturer Asahi Kasei Corp., received the Nobel Prize in chemistry last year together with the American scientist John Goodenough and the British Stanley Whittingham for their work in the development of lithium-ion batteries.

The body is established by the National Institute for Advanced Industrial Science and Technology and includes existing laboratories in the Fukushima, Ibaraki and Osaka prefectures.

“I expect the new institution to drive innovation by working with research centers in Japan and abroad,” Kajiyama told reporters.

Japan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2030 compared to 2013. However, critics believe that the country should set a more ambitious goal. As a long-term goal, Tokyo has committed to reducing emissions by 80 percent by 2050.