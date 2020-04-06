Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on Mamata Banerjee team for Covid-19 – News from India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that Bengal is forming a team to combat the coronavirus pandemic and that it will be rope in the service of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.

“Because of the lockdown, there is no revenue. We do not know how long we will stay like this. We plan for the future. Our government will form a Global Covid-19 Reaction Policy Advisory Board in the country. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee will be part of the committee,” CM Banerjee said.

On Friday, the Center approved the release of Rs11,092 crore to the states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that it would increase state resources needed to finance coronavirus suppression activities.

A statement from the Home Office described the funds as a “pre-release” of the Centre’s stake in the first installment of the SDRMF for 2020-21.

States are authorized to use SDRFM funds for testing and treatment costs among other Covid-19 retention requirements

As of 12 noon, the total number of active coronavirus cases reported in West Bengal is 61, of which 55 cases are from only seven families, the Chief Minister said.

Only 3,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) was sent by the Center, the CM said, adding that it had agreed to 2.27,000 PPE.

About 35 people are currently staying in isolation rooms set up at various hotels in Calcutta, designated by the East India Hotel and Restaurant Association (HRAEI) after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following a request by the West Bengal government, 31 two-star, three-star and four-star hotels across the state offered a total of 640 rooms at subsidized rates to people who were instructed to live in isolation for 14 days.

“The government is asking those in need of isolation whether to stay in quarantine places or hotels. Many are opting for hotels. Currently, 32 or 35 people are staying at identified hotels on a pay and use basis, ”HRAEI Secretary Sudesh Poddar told PTI.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was not aware of the steps the state was taking to fight the disease.

“I’m not sorry, but I think I should have been informed,” he was quoted as saying Sunday.

Dhankhar, who has been in lumber with the state government on a number of issues since taking office in July last year, recently praised the chief minister for efforts to combat the pandemic

