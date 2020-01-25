“Nobody Can Go”: Prisoned Wuhan Residents Increase | world

An aerial view shows the construction site of a new hospital for the treatment of patients with coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 24, 2020. The photo is from a video. China. – Reuters picture

WUHAN, China, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Police at a roadblock on the outskirts of Wuhan on Saturday averted cars trying to leave the virus-infested city as other anxious residents spent the lunar new year wearing masks and medical supplies Stock equipment.

The authorities have prevented anyone from leaving Wuhan, the city of 11 million people at the center of the virus outbreak that has infected nearly 1,300 people and killed 41 others.

AFP saw a constant trickle of cars approaching the roadblocks about 20 kilometers east of the city center on Saturday morning, only for policemen in fluorescent jackets wearing masks to tell them to turn around.

The barricade at one of the toll booths for the exit from the city was blocked with red and yellow plastic barriers and cones.

“Nobody can go,” a police officer told AFP.

A stray dog ​​ran across the empty road in front of the roadblocks encased in gray fog and drizzle.

AFP journalists saw only two vehicles that were allowed to pass the roadblock, including a white van that an official said said he was buying medicine and would later return to the city.

The authorities have extended the ban on transportation to 17 other cities in the Wuhan area to keep the SARS-like virus under control and limit travel in Hubei Province to around 56 million people.

While there are restrictions for anyone leaving Wuhan, some people were allowed to enter the city through the barricade: urgently needed medical workers whose vacation days were cut to help the overworked hospital.

An empty bus was allowed to pass the Wuhan roadblock after presenting documents to the police at the roadblock.

Three young nurses who crossed the barrier on foot informed AFP that they would go to two hospitals. Two of them were waiting for a friend to pick them up.

“We went to our hometowns to go on vacation before the transportation ban, but because of the epidemic, we have to get back to Wuhan quickly,” said one.

They pulled wheelie cases behind them and held their hoods against the rain.

“They need us to go there, or they’re too exhausted,” another medical staff member who didn’t want to be named told AFP.

“Maintaining social stability”

In the city center, temples were closed and public holidays canceled, but people instead gathered in pharmacies to buy medical supplies.

In a shop, customers queued at the cash register, while employees in protective clothing picked up and took out the necessary material.

The pharmacy staff wore full-body suits and gloves and two face masks.

People searched boxes of face masks and compared different brands and models.

Body suits were already sold out.

For fear of rising prices and lack of products, some sales have been restricted and government sales regulated.

“My job is to monitor the price of what pharmacists sell,” said Li Xiang, a market official in a pharmacy.

“The goods must come from official channels and the prices must not be increased.”

Li told AFP that the government was trying to “maintain social stability and protect people’s lives.”

A popular traditional Chinese medicine for treating fever has been limited to just two boxes per person to cope with the high demand.

A local radio station played in the pharmacy ran an ad reminding people to wear a mask.

“Everyone is just trying to protect themselves,” said a man in an operating mask who refused to give his name.

“The government is in control. It’s not a problem, ”he added.

Meanwhile, a rap song on the radio echoed the patriotic fervor in a taxi, telling people not to be afraid of the virus.

“The Wuhan people are strong enough to fight and defeat it,” the rapper sang. – AFP