“Nobody ever said he was related to a brother”

Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan has just passed away. Ayush Sharma, who is currently with Salman Khan, revealed in an interview that the death of Abdullah Khan was a very worrying and difficult time for the family. He also opened up about his relationship with Abdullah.

In an entertainment portal on Instagram Live, Ayush was asked if he had met Salman Khan’s nephew, Abdullah Khan and how he remembered her. Ayush Sharma said that Abdullah was a very kind and courteous person. He added that Abdullah was a good man and he always helped people and he never told anyone that he belonged to Salman Khan.

Abdullah Khan, nephew of Ayush Sharma Salman Khan, died

In addition, the elitist actor told the Times of India that “his death was very sad. We used to call him goodness because he was so gentle and kind. He never spoke to anyone about Salman Khan. He was a good man and always helped people and was passionate about health.

News of the death of Salman Khan’s nephew came in the middle of the lockout. According to various media portals, Abdullah died of a heart condition.

Ayush was last seen with Sai Manjrekar in the T-series ‘Khala’ song Manjha. This song was sung by Vishal Mishra.

