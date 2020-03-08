“Nobody Knows Nothing, Quotes; – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML0d6543c76070f8be0d9bc976555bb23c11%

Tom Brady is preparing to become a free agent for the first time in his career, and his next decision makes everyone think.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss transcript, SiriusXM NFL Radio co-presenter Charlie Weis said last week that the 42-year-old quarterback sent him a text message with an update on his free agency and his future.

“I’ve got a little scoop on us. I’ve been texting with Tommy,” said Weis, who served as Brady’s offensive coordinator in New England. “I (normally) don’t skip these conversations, but one thing he does. told me, ‘Nobody knows anything. So whoever tells him he doesn’t know.’ I’m not going through any other part of the conversation (but) I went on and he said, ‘Clean it up.’ it. “

Brady has been having fun with the mystery surrounding his free agency, including an interaction with Julian Edelman in North Carolina’s game against Syracuse last week. Edelman seemed to tell the television camera that the NFL star would return to New England and, moments later, Brady seemed to say “it’s not like that.”

Before the Super Bowl, Brady posted a photo in which he suggested that he had made a potentially massive decision about his future.

After days of speculation, the world revealed it was a requirement for its Super Bowl ad for Hulu.

He finished the commercial saying, “Me? I’m not going anywhere,” which led some to speculate that he would stay with the Patriots.

But we’ve learned at this point, you can’t trust anything he says about his free agency: we’ll all have to wait and see what he decides.