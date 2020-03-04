“nobody-knows”-sees-ratings-improve-for-2nd-episode,-“the-cursed”-and-“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-weather-is-nice”-also-strike-own-bests

“Nobody Knows” is off to a fantastic start out in its first 7 days.

“Nobody Knows” is about at-possibility youth whose life may well have improved if they had been surrounded by fantastic adults, and the grownups who try out their greatest to secure them, inquiring viewers the issue, “What does it imply to be a fantastic grownup?”

In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the March 3 broadcast of the drama recorded nationwide averages of eight.one and 9.six per cent viewership, a .six point maximize from its premiere on Monday. In its most-viewed moment, the drama peaked at 11.five percent.

In the meantime, tvN’s “The Cursed” once all over again hit a private ideal in ratings with its episode on Tuesday. It recorded an average of five. p.c, a .8 level boost from its former rankings higher. In its most-viewed minute, the drama hit 6.1 p.c.

JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice” also saw a individual most effective on Tuesday, recording an common of two.5 p.c in scores.

