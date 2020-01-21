“Nobody likes it” Bernie Sanders: Hillary Clinton comments on former presidential rival

WASHINGTON – Hillary Clinton says “no one likes” her former presidential rival Bernie Sanders, even though Vermont’s senator remains anchored among the front runners in the Democratic race, with the Iowa caucus starting in less than two weeks.

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter” published Tuesday, Clinton was asked about a comment she makes in an upcoming documentary in which she says Sanders “had been in Congress for years”, but: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants him cooperate with him, he did nothing. “

Clinton replied that the criticism still exists and refused to say that he would approve of this cycle if he won the party’s nomination, adding: “It’s not just him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team They are his prominent supporters. “

Sanders campaign said Tuesday that there was no comment on Clinton’s comments.

Her comments could eventually energize Sanders’ loyalists, who believed the Democratic establishment had favored the 2016 primary. This can be particularly useful with the Iowa caucuses in this cycle that emerge on February 3. Many polls show Sanders among the leaders with former vice president Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

But Clinton also blamed Sanders supporters for promoting a sex culture in politics – an indictment that is now particularly sensitive, since Sanders’ greatest progressive rival in the 2020 race, Warren, has accused him of suggesting that a Mrs de Witte Huis during a private meeting between the two in 2018.

Sanders denied that, but Warren refused to shake his outstretched hand after a debate in Iowa last week and both candidates accused the other of calling them “a hole”. Warren has steadfastly refused to comment, but 78-year-old Sanders said Sunday that although sexism was a problem for candidates, other factors, such as advanced age, were also a new online firestorm.

In the interview, Clinton attacked a number of online Sanders supporters, commonly known as the “Bernie Bros,” many of whom were sharply critical of Clinton’s 2016 campaign for their “ruthless attacks on many of his competitors, particularly women. And I really hope that people pay attention to that, because it should be worrying that he allowed this culture. “

Clinton further suggested that Sanders “supported it very much” and said, “I don’t think we want to take that road again where you are campaigning through insult and attack and you may be trying to take some distance, but you don’t know what your campaign and supporters do or you just give them a wink. “

“I think that’s a pattern that people should take into account when making their decisions,” Clinton said.

His feud with Warren has overshadowed a series of clashes between Sanders and another rival in 2020, Biden, for a comment written by one of the supporters of the senator who suggests that the former vice president was corrupt.

“It is definitely not my opinion that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I’m sorry that the message appeared, “Sanders told CBS.

The op-ed, published in the newspaper ‘The Guardian’ by professor Zephyr Teachout at Fordham University, claims that Biden ‘has perfected the art of making major contributions and then representing his business donors at the expense of middle-aged Americans. and working class. “