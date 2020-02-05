Noel Gallagher has reduced the encounter of the big oases

Last August marked the 10th anniversary of the collapse of Oasis. Composer and guitarist Noel Gallagher left the band, sick of collaborating with singer and brother Liam Gallagher. It was a bitter split. Now, no brother talks to each other but shoots each other in the press. Conveniently, drama and insults occur when one of them releases a new solo album. On their own, both brothers have done extremely well, but Liam Gallagher still wants an Oasis reunion. He wants the band back together. Noel, however, does not.

The latter at an Oasis meeting

Like himself, Liam took to Twitter to launch his new complaints. Initially, he tweeted the big O that got him back, but then went on to say: “We have been offered £ 100m for a tour that is not enough for the greedy soul but for the eve of the new LG.” Liam used a colorful language in most tweets, joking that Noel doesn’t need the money, but he does.

Noel’s answer

100 million pounds for a reunion? He’s the first Noel Gallagher to hear. Noel took to Twitter to break up Liam’s comments:

To Anyone Can Be Ready: I ​​am not aware of any offer from anyone for money to reform the legendary Oasis group’s legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll. I’m quite aware though that one has only one to promote so this is probably where the confusion lies.

This is not the first time the brothers have been opposed to each other. There is not much to agree on these days, except for the fact that Noel is a fantastic songwriter. It is one of the few congratulations that Liam pays publicly to his estranged brother nowadays.

It sounds more than likely that Liam is just trying to forge publicity for himself with tips for an Oasis reunion. An “audio session” has just been released. The LP features new live tracks and audio tracks from Liam’s new album, Why Me? Why not?. The album was not as influential as his solo album, such as You You Were, which had a Gallagher with something to prove he was singing his heart over.

The separation

It was on August 28, 2009, that Noel Gallagher left one of the biggest rock bands ever. The brothers were scheduled to head to Rock en Seine in Paris, but after a room refurbishment, Noel decided he had enough. He posted a statement and did not speak words:

“It is with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I left Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I just could not work with Liam one day more.”

No one could blame Noel. Although not an angel himself by his sound, the Supersonic slave was a hilarious and painful look at Noel’s experiences with his brother. There were some great, beautiful moments shared, but also a lot of chaos and struggles for Noel to handle.

Because an Oasis meeting is probably a bad idea

Ten years after the completion of Oasis, the relationship between Noel and Liam has not been repaired at all. The two do not speak, but rather offend each other through social media and interviews. It’s a very enjoyable and sad rock star drama at the same time. To this day, the brothers are still having fun. Without each other, they have pushed themselves in different directions. They have stood out as artists and have made the work so much more exciting than their final Oasis albums.

Neither man needs Oasis, especially Noel. He has made his most experimental music of late, which Liam himself has criticized. It is clear that they do not have the same taste and ideas, so their thought of joining and getting together in an Oasis reunion seems impossible. With all the music and drama of the Gallagher brothers do we get anyway, who needs Oasis? Why not leave their incredible performance in the 1990s? They have already left a mark on history. Move it, which Noel has. Just five days ago a new single and music video “Blue Moon Rising” was released:

