[noel-gallagher-takes-goal-at-liam-and-mocks-‘once’-on-twitter]

Noel Gallagher has hit out at his brother Liam‘s new single ‘Once’, suggesting that it’s named just after the amount of times it should be played.

Submitting on Twitter, Noel said there was “nothing to see”, but could not resist taking a predictable swipe at his brother’s new keep track of.

“Nothing to see in this article dudes and dollies,” he wrote. “Silence is still golden… and just in situation you weren’t currently informed another person continue to has a new one out. I believe it is named ‘Once’ which is the exact sum of moments it must be played.”

Throwing gasoline on the fire, he additional: “It’s even now obtainable in all superior record shops but primarily in the shit types. Pleased Sunday.”

It comes weeks right after Noel was pressured to deny Liam’s promises he had turned down a staggering £100m offer for an Oasis reunion tour.

Responding to his brother’s responses, he mentioned: “To whoever could possibly be arsed: I am not knowledgeable of any present from any person for any sum of dollars to reform the famous Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis.

“I am absolutely conscious although that a person has a solitary to boost so that’s maybe where by the confusion lies.”

Very last week, Liam received an NME Award for Most effective Songs Film for his documentary As It Was, which charts his rise to solo superstardom.