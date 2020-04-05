Noel Gallagher was a “panic buy” to deal with the coronavirus blockage

In a new interview, Noel Gallagher discussed how he copes with the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a funny how? The podcast, Gallagher says, is home to his wife Sarah MacDonald.

“I was in a panic buying booze,” he revealed. “Now that the pubs are closed, the only thing to drink now is to drink it.

“If you don’t leave the house, everything will be fine. I don’t see anyone, I ride my bicycle where I live, and you deliver an amazing car on the road, but I don’t stop talking to anyone. I can easily close the door and stay. “

Explaining his decision to start drinking alcohol, Gallagher added: “We are from London, so good from a crazy house, we are fine. I now live 75 miles outside London, so here I was in a supermarket because I wanted to look at the bare shelves.

Noel Gallagher. Credit: Mitch Ikeda

“I was there because I thought, ‘I got drunk.’ And all that was there was a gluten-free platform loaded. All the beer was gone!”

Gallagher continued to discuss the nationwide shortage of toilet rolls when people began quarantining in their homes.

“What do I want to know about this toilet roll?” he said. “I live in uninformed enjoyment of everything, I don’t watch the news, but when I heard that people were buying toilet rolls, I thought, ‘Oh, is that okay for you?’ “It was like, ‘No.’

“But people massively buy toilet rolls and disinfectants. I’m just wiping my ass on one of the kids.”

Liam Gallagher recently confronted his brother Noel, demanding an oasis reunion to raise funds for the NHS after the end of the coronary crisis.