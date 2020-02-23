[noel-requires-1st-gain-for-“late-night”-on-“inkigayo”]

Congratulations to Noel for successful first place with “Late Night” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second location was GFRIEND’s “Crossroads,” and 3rd put went to Baek Yerin’s “Square (2017).”

This week’s performers incorporate H&D, About U, Rocket Punch, EVERGLOW, Cherry Bullet, VERIVERY, DreamNote, LOONA, Golden Kid, IZ*One particular, IZ, Weki Meki, DreamCatcher, The Boyz, KARD, PENTAGON, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, iKON, and GFRIEND.

Stay tuned for this week’s performances!