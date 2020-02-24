noen-eubanks-gets-candid-about-tiktok-tension:-‘i-constantly-have-anxiety’

Noen Eubanks is obtaining candid about his wrestle with stress and anxiety.

The 18-year-outdated TikTok star claims he feels so substantially tension to execute on the app that he at times just can’t sleep.

“It’s a authentic tension that I’m normally underneath. I imply, I haven’t posted nevertheless today. Through my everyday living I continually have panic. I imagine two, perhaps 3 evenings a 7 days, I just cannot rest. I’m just up all night time. Don’t know what to do, really do not eat occasionally. I get ill if I try out to try to eat,” Noen told The Deal with.

But in the finish, Noen suggests it is worthwhile.

​“Social media is not a pretty glamorous matter, but it’s value it,” Neon reported, later incorporating, “If I can make people smile, chortle, any type of beneficial emotion, I’ll retain on executing it.”

