Noise Complaints to Auckland Council Decrease Compared to Previous Year

While some Aucklanders have complained about their neighbor’s piano blows or a tin fence, the total number of noise complaints to the Auckland Council has decreased.

A total of 57,007 noise complaints were filed with the board last year, which is 3,138 fewer than the complaints in 2018.

Response from the director of the compliance advisory team Max Wilde said that the drop in complaints was a “nice result” given the growth of the city of Sails.

Noisy neighbors were the most common problem with 48,604 complaints filed, followed by construction noise complaints at 2,542.

“Aucklanders should not expect silence in their quarters,” said Wilde, “as some noise level due to normal activity should be expected.”

But if a neighbor makes “excessive” noise, the council can be called upon to intervene.

“Excessive noise is anything under human control that unreasonably interferes with peace, comfort and convenience,” said Wilde.

After receiving a noise complaint, an officer will be on site to assess the noise level.

If they find the noise excessive, a written directive will be in place for 72 hours. If another noise complaint is made during this period, the officer will contact the police for assistance and seize the equipment that makes the noise.

“If you are planning a party, especially an outdoor party, share your plans with your neighbors,” said Wilde.

“A little consideration goes a long way.”

And a noise complaint can do more than kill the festivities, the noise makers being fined $ 10,000 and sentenced by the court.

A Manurewa resident received five offense notices in just four months, representing a fine of $ 2,500.

The Auckland Council investigates noise complaints ranging from industrial, commercial, construction, residential and public events.

