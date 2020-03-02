[nokia-appoints-fortum-ceo-lundmark-to-replace-suri-from-september]



By Anne Kauranen

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokia Main Govt Rajeev Suri will phase down in September and be replaced by Pekka Lundmark, who utilised to get the job done for the Finnish enterprise and is the current CEO of power group Fortum, Nokia said on Monday.

Suri has been in the part for six several years and was earlier head of Nokia Siemens Networks.

The Finnish company has been struggling to get back investors’ confidence right after issuing a shock profit warning in October that slashed off a third of its price and forcing the company to confess some delays in its 5G enhancement.

Nokia faces powerful competitors from Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei in the race to deliver 5G telecoms networks to operators close to the planet.

Lundmark, head of Fortum given that 2015, held many government positions at Nokia between 1990 and 2000, like vice president of approach and enterprise enhancement at Nokia Networks.

Lundmark led Fortum to embark on a daring endeavor to obtain management of its German rival Uniper, ensuing in a power dealock in between the companies that has however to be solved.

Prior to his time at Fortum, Lundmark led Finnish cranemaker Konecranes for 10 decades right until 2015.

“He has a report of management and shareholder benefit creation at large business enterprise-to-enterprise providers deep experience in telecommunications networks, industrial digitization, and critical marketplaces this kind of as the United States and China Nokia Chairman Risto Siilasmaa claimed in a assertion.

The chairman also cited his focus “on strategic clarity, operational excellence and strong economic effectiveness.”

Nokia’s October shock revenue warning compelled it to halt dividend payouts.

“We check out the modify of CEO positively due to the fact that in its present condition Nokia wants a larger redirection which embarks from altering the administration,” mentioned analyst Mikael Rautanen of Inderes.

“At the very same time, the news strengthens our previously evaluation that the corporation has additional than just short term problems,” he additional.

Nokia shares had been lifted last week soon after Bloomberg News noted that the Finnish telecom community products maker was taking into consideration asset income and mergers.

Nevertheless, a resource near to the company instructed Reuters there was no reality to the report. Nokia declined to remark.

