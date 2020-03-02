nokia-ceo-suri-steps-down,-lundmark-named-successor

The CEO of wireless networks organization Nokia is stepping down from the publish and will be succeeded by an energy executive.

The enterprise introduced Monday that Pekka Lundmark will just take on the role on Sept. one from Rajeev Suri. Lundmark is at the moment president and CEO of Finnish vitality enterprise Fortum.

Nokia explained Suri had beforehand told its board that he was thinking about stepping down from his purpose at some place, furnished a good succession system was in position.

Suri, who has labored at Nokia for 25 a long time, will depart his submit on Aug. 31. He will provide as an advisor right up until Jan. 1, 2021.